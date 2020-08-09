Virginia "Vigie" Wynn was born in Laredo, Texas, and died in San Antonio, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and George Reuthinger Sr., members of an early Laredo pioneering family; brother, George Reuthinger Jr. (Edith); and sisters, Betty Reuthinger Patterson (Lucius) and Hortense Reuthinger Offerle (Max). She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. James Wynn; children, Robert Wynn (Kim), Mike Wynn (Karin), and David Wynn (Shelly); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Texas, California, and Hawaii.

Vigie graduated valedictorian from Martin High School in Laredo, Texas at age 17. She was a queen at the George Washington Parade, tennis team member, and active in many organizations with many friends who remained close for a lifetime. She attended U.T. Austin where she earned both a Bachelor of Biology and a Master of Physiology degree in just 4 years.

While at UT she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority, active in intermural sports, university activities, as well as teaching in the biology labs.

In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart. Jim & Vigie moved to Dallas for his medical school education. Jim practiced in California, Alice, Texas, Lockhart, Texas, and finally made San Antonio their permanent home.

Vigie's life centered around family, friends, and many pets, mostly dogs, a few horses and a special mule named Stephanie. Being active was her life's dream. She taught mathematics in Laredo, Dallas, and San Antonio. She loved tennis and had many tennis friends throughout the state. Vigie was a superb water-skier, snow-skier, swimmer and diver, as well as, a hunter and fisher. Jim & Vigie spent many days horseback riding in Colorado and Montana. They enjoyed ranching together in Laredo, Lytle, and Tarpley, Texas.

Vigie took a leading role in all three of her sons' lives, providing guidance and encouragement in all their many academic and athletic endeavors. She was also generous in serving others, taking part in volunteering her time and talents to Coker United Methodist Church, PTA, and the Bexar County Medical Society Auxiliary.

As Vigie wanted, her ashes will be carried to the top of a Colorado mountain appropriately named "Oh Be Joyful"! She spent many a happy day hiking with family and friends; and, she will share this beautiful view with one friend already there, enjoying the beloved great outdoors. Many thanks to Coker United Methodist Church for decades of fellowship, especially with former Pastor Robert Grimes & wife Mary Beth. Also, special thanks to the angels at Arden Courts, and caregivers Isabel, Terry, and special friend Alma.

Due to current health concerns the family will hold a private memorial service. Please give any donation in her name to your favorite charity.

