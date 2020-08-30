1/1
Vivian Adeline Ehlinger
1923 - 2020
Vivian Adeline Ehlinger, 96, of San Antonio, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Vivian was born on October 7, 1923 to Floy (Humble) and E.O. Caraway in Nixon, Texas.

On August 14, 1942, she married Herbert Ehlinger. They were happily married for 74 years, before his passing in 2016.

During their years together, Vivian and Herbert enjoyed their family, playing bridge and dancing. They were active members of the St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and enjoyed going to breakfast with their church family every Sunday.

In addition to her husband, Herb, she was preceded in death by her parents, son, Ross Ehlinger and sister, Ellouise.

Vivian is survived by her 2 sons, Stephen Ehlinger and Dan Ehlinger, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and her brother, Kelly Caraway.

Vivian was lovingly known by her grandchildren as Meme. They loved her so much that one grandchild and 2 great grandchildren bear her name. She will be greatly missed but carried in the hearts of many.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
