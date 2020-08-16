Vivian Carrasco Bustamante, born on July 25, 1929, passed away August 5, 2020 in San Angelo, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband ,Alfredo Bustamante; children, Fito Bustamante and Sylvia Simons; parents, Genaro & Trinidad Carrasco; fours sisters and three brothers. She leaves behind her family to cherish her memories; children, Mary Ann Riojas, Barbara Bustamante, Mary Hatton, Gloria Rivas and Alfredo Bustamante Jr.; siblings, George Carrasco and Sally, Amelia Carrasco and Joe and Victoria Castilleja and Ben; granddaughters, Terry Galvan, Nicole Gonzales, Ashley Salazar, Stephanie Tovar and Chiante Harken; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and family members.

Pallbearers; Albert Gonzales, Adrian Salazar, Michael Rivas, Genaro S. Carrasco III, Alex Ramirez and Joe Ramirez.

The family would like to Thank all the Nurses and Staff at Cedar Manor Nursing Home and Interim Hospice Care for the Special Care.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm with a Rosary at 4pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX. A Funeral Mass will begin Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.