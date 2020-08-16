1/1
VIVIAN CARRASCO BUSTAMANTE
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIVIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vivian Carrasco Bustamante, born on July 25, 1929, passed away August 5, 2020 in San Angelo, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband ,Alfredo Bustamante; children, Fito Bustamante and Sylvia Simons; parents, Genaro & Trinidad Carrasco; fours sisters and three brothers. She leaves behind her family to cherish her memories; children, Mary Ann Riojas, Barbara Bustamante, Mary Hatton, Gloria Rivas and Alfredo Bustamante Jr.; siblings, George Carrasco and Sally, Amelia Carrasco and Joe and Victoria Castilleja and Ben; granddaughters, Terry Galvan, Nicole Gonzales, Ashley Salazar, Stephanie Tovar and Chiante Harken; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and family members.

Pallbearers; Albert Gonzales, Adrian Salazar, Michael Rivas, Genaro S. Carrasco III, Alex Ramirez and Joe Ramirez.

The family would like to Thank all the Nurses and Staff at Cedar Manor Nursing Home and Interim Hospice Care for the Special Care.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm with a Rosary at 4pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX. A Funeral Mass will begin Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Rosary
04:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved