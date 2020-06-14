Vivian Florine (Kaeding) Lord passed away peacefully at her home in Blanco, Texas on June 11, 2020. Born on July 10, 1924 in Gonzales County, Texas to Louisa Jane (Greer) and Knox Green Kaeding, she was the oldest of their three girls. Florine married Harold B. Lord, a handsome World War II Air Force veteran, on September 5, 1947. They were a devoted and loving couple for 72 years until Harold's passing on December 26, 2019.

At an early age, Florine learned from both her parents the value of hard work and service to others. As a young child she joined the Methodist Church and remained an active member until her passing. She served as Chairman of the Board for Blanco United Methodist Church for 15 years and also served at one time or another on every volunteer committee within the church. Florine was instrumental in establishing Sunday School classes for young children and taught herself to play piano after deciding to organize a Children's Choir for elementary students. She was always available to provide meals or transportation to doctors appointments to those in need. Florine mailed out Sunday bulletins to those who could no longer physically attend church and also started a telephone ministry calling friends every morning to say hello and check on them.

Active in the Blanco community for over 50 years, Florine volunteered with Blanco ISD, the American Legion, VFW, Lions Club, the Blanco chapter of the Association of Former Students for Texas A&M University and the Blanco County Courthouse Preservation Society. Along with Harold, she participated in numerous fund raisers to assist Blanco County residents. They were also big supporters of all the school sports teams in Blanco and had season tickets for many years to the football, baseball, basketball and volleyball games. While always assisting Harold in his Ranch Foreman jobs, Florine also worked at the Dorsey L. Smith Company, the Blanco County Sheriff's Office and the Blanco Livestock Auction.

Although they never had any children of their own, Florine and Harold left a lasting impression on generations of young people in Blanco. Together they established the Harold and Florine Lord Texas A&M University Scholarship Fund which is given each year to a Blanco High School graduate who will attend Texas A&M University and most recently they inspired the creation of the Lord's Playground at Blanco United Methodist Church which will include a playground, pavilion and picnic area to be used by all families in the Blanco community.

Florine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Lord, sister Joyce Dentler and niece Marie Garland. She is survived by her sister, Thresa K. Wieting, nieces Martha Clark and husband Jim, Susan Dahl and husband George, nephew Malcom Talley and wife Beverly, several great nieces and nephews and so many friends who were loved as family. We are all saddened by her passing but comforted that she is once again by Harold's side. She will live on in our hearts and in the memories of those she touched during her life.

Donations may be made to the Blanco United Methodist Church Youth Fund, the Blanco County Courthouse Preservation Society or the Harold and Florine Lord Scholarship Fund at Blanco ISD.

Private graveside services for the family will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life for Florine will be held at a later date.

"Well done my good and faithful servant"