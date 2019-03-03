|
08/20/1923 - 02/14/2019
Vivian G. Piech, 95 years young, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in San Antonio Texas and has joined her beloved husband, Edward Piech, who predeceased her in 2002.
Vivian was born on August 20th 1923 in Los Angeles, California to Frank and Virginia (Vasquez) Valdey. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Brehmer, Patricia Piech; granddaughter Christine Ikerd and her husband Donald; great-grandsons Logan Preshong, Remy Preshong, and DJ Ikerd; and great granddaughter, Reagan Preshong.
Family, friends and others touched by Vivian are invited to Mission Park Funeral Chapel at 3401 Cherry Ridge from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 6 for visitation and reminisces. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7 at 10 am at St Matthew Catholic Church at 10703 Wurzbach Road. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course Clubhouse at 1050 Harry Wurzbach Road at noon for a final celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on Vivian's behalf to .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019