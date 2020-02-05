|
Vivian Jean Weiss, known affectionately as "Viv", passed away in San Antonio on January 29, 2020, at the age of 57. Vivian was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where her father, Dr. Victor Weiss Jr., and mother, Mary Jane Boring Weiss, resided prior to returning to her father's hometown of San Antonio. Viv considered herself a San Antonio native throughout her life.
She was a member of the first graduating class of Clark High School where she played flute in the band and was a member of the National Honor Society. Viv went on to attend the University of North Texas, in Denton, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Then she worked at Southwest Airline's Reservation Center to finance her Master's Degree in Social Work from Our Lady of the Lake University.
Following graduation, Vivian worked for 27 years as a licensed clinical social worker and during her career worked in two substance abuse programs: The Patrician Movement where she began as family counselor and eventually became director of out-patient services and for the Army where she assisted many armed forces personnel. At the time of her passing, she was employed by Jewish Family Services. Being civic minded, Vivian served many years in volunteer positions such as ushering at the Majestic/Empire Theaters, the Tobin Center, as well as Arts San Antonio. Additionally, she assisted in teaching Family Classes for the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) San Antonio. She participated in Saturday book club at Cody Library, as well as the library's movie club where she enjoyed watching and reviewing the old classic movies.
At home, Vivian was an avid reader of books, newspapers and local San Antonio magazines (one of which is edited by one of her elementary classmates); and was a devoted journal writer. She had a quiet demeanor and was a great listener. Vivian had many other wonderful qualities, including her dedication to those causes that were important to her. She was always the first to get her hands dirty while her nephews colored eggs for Easter, decorated gingerbread houses at Christmas and ensured each of them had no problems finding all of their Christmas presents by following a trail of pixie dust scattered by their aunt. But more than anything else, she will be remembered for her gentle, tender compassion, graciousness and kindness to others.
Vivian was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Victor Weiss Jr.; her brother, Victor Weiss III; her aunt, Ann Pollard; uncle, Donald Pollard; and her grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Weiss; sister, Pamela Weiss Patterson (Keith); uncle, Arthur Weiss; nephews and niece; Cullen Patterson, Colby Patterson, Logan Patterson (Liz), and Loren Kirk; cousins, Brad Weiss (Prescha), Donna Hajovsky (George), Michael Pollard (La Donna); and Kent Pollard (Mary Claire).Memorial Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church11 St. Luke's LaneAlamo Heights, TX 782091:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020Private Burial
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation in Vivian's name be made to: NAMI of San Antonio, 6800 Park 10 Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78213
