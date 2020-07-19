Vladimir Marek passed away in Vancouver, WA, his home in retirement.A true pioneer, Marek had a rare background as dancer in a major European ballet company, the first such to come to San Antonio.He trained in his native Czechoslovakia and Russia and was a Principal Dancer in the Czechoslovakian National Ballet, dancing leading roles in the classics like Swan Lake, Giselle, and Sleeping Beauty.Marek came to San Antonio in 1968.

In 1970 he and Nancy Smith founded the San Antonio Ballet, this city's first professional company.

Dancers were hired from auditions across the U.S. as well as from Europe and Asia. An inspired teacher, Marek identified talented young San Antonio dancers and began a scholarship program to nurture their gifts and give them a start on dance careers. Students trained at the Vladimir Marek Ballet Academy went on to dance in numerous companies across the U.S. and in Europe.Marek is survived by Ramona, his wife of 30 years, and their cats Ivan and Natasha.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Donations may be made in the name of Vladimir Marek to: The Mountaineers@www.mountaineers.org

