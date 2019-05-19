|
|
FEBRUARY 20, 1921 - MAY 7, 2019
Wade Alfred Stewart, Sr. was born in New Hill, North Carolina to Albert and Rosa Stewart.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Alberta McIntyre Stewart, son, Wade A. Stewart, Jr., and step daughter Cynthia McIntyre Williams; 2 grandchildren, Terrance W. Stewart (LaVonna), Mykael C. Stewart;
2 great grandchildren, Terrell Stewart and LaTia Stewart, and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Vivian Lee Sheppard Stewart, his parents Albert and Rosa Stewart, sister Ruth Stewart, sister Letha Allen, brother Thomas Stewart, brother Albert Stewart Jr., and brother Walter Glen Stewart.
Services will be as follows:
Visitation - Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:30 am - 12:00 pm.
Funeral - Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church; 715 S Mel Waiters Way, San Antonio, TX 78203
Interment - Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery; 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019