Mr. Wade Carrington passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born in San Antonio on October 31, 1923 to Wade and Alice (Kelley) Carrington. Mr. Carrington was a member of the "greatest generation", and proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Wade is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Margaret Carrington, and his parents Wade and Alice. He is survived by his children Margaret Carrington Tidwell of Tomball, Wade H. Carrington Jr. and wife Gloria of San Antonio, John Charles Carrington and wife Norma of San Antonio, and Patrick James Carrington and wife Bobbie of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wade is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two more great grandchildren on the way.
Funeral services for Mr. Carrington will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 12 at the St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209, with burial to follow at the San Fernando II Cemetery in San Antonio. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to at . For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019