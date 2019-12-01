|
Waid Rogers passed away on November 18 after a prolonged illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Waid was born a twin on September 7, 1927 in New York City to Palmer and Ruth (Leslie) Rogers. He was raised in Old Greenwich, CT and graduated from Greenwich High School. He attended Yale on NROTC scholarship and graduated in 1950. He served in the Navy from 1950 to 1953 in the Korean war. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Schier. Jean would precede Waid in death in 1991.
After his military service, Waid attended and graduated from Cornell University Medical College. He completed his internship and junior years at the New York Hospital, Cornell University Medical Center. He then attended the University of Minnesota, where he completed his surgical residency, as well as a Master's degree in microbiology and a PhD in surgery. Waid went on to become a founding faculty member of the new University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio in 1967. He remained in San Antonio for the rest of his career, during which he assumed leadership positions in education and in practicing medicine. He had an amazing intellect, authoring over 40 publications in various medical subjects. He served as the Chief of Surgery at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital for 25 years. His career has touched the lives of many, both as an educator and as a healer.
Following Jean's death, Waid attended a performance of Mozart's Requiem at Christ Episcopal Church. It was there that he met a nurse named Mary Ballou, who married him a year later.
Following his retirement, Waid spent much of his time playing tennis, traveling the world, or staying mentally engaged with Dr. Colleen Grissom's adult literature class. He attended bible study at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
He also served as a president of the San Antonio Kiwanis Club. Even late into his life, his family and friends knew him for his boundless energy, good humor, and wit.
Waid is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary; his children Mark Rogers, Kim Wilson (Reid), Leslie Kidd (Greg), and Ellen Hamilton Rogers; his grandchildren Ben Rogers (Caroline), Emily Esparza (Orlando), Jack Rogers, Kate Murrell (Bryan), Palmer Wilson (Abbey), and Tyler Kidd; 2 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Donna Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held December 7, 2019 at 2:00PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church (211 Roleto San Antonio TX 78213). A reception will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall.
The family would like to thank Sandra Rosales and James Eklund of Caring Solutions and Beverly Toumala with Christus VNA for providing excellent care at the end of his life.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Waid Rogers, M.D., Ph.D. Endowment in Surgery at: https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/rogers