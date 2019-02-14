|
|
February 18, 1933 - February 5, 2019
Waldine Valentine Cortuna Ritchie (Wally), mom, grandmother,great grandmother,great -great grandmother and friend to all that knew her passed peacefully February 5, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas
Wally was born into an agricultural family in Lahaina,on the island of Maui, Hawaii, February, 18, 1933. It was on the farm that the family grew many thousands of frangipani, small trees or shrubs that produced the most well-known flower of the islands, also commonly known as plumeria. The family's flowers graced hundreds of thousands of leis, produced for the many who came to the soon to be state of Hawaii .
It was in the islands, 1952, that Wally met and wed her sailor, an American Naval officer, Lt. Joel Milton Ritchie USN Ret., who preceded her in death. Waldine was also preceded in death by her son, Bryan Ritchie, grandchildren Derek Thaler and Renee Wilson, and a great grandson, Ryan Roberts.
Wally is survived by her children and their spouses, Virginia Kelly Thaler (Donald Thaler) of Oriskany, NY, Charles Joseph Ritchie ( Peggy Ritchie) of San Diego, CA, twin daughters Lydia Kay Miles (Jimmy Trimble) of Tampa, FL and Linda Lee White (Ronald White) of Bryan, TX, (Cheryl Ritchie) of B'ham, AL and Sherry Lynn Ritchie-Rose (Kenneth Rose) of San Antonio, TX. Waldine is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Wally will now join her sailor as she will be buried alongside Milton, at Ft SamHouston National Cemetery, Tuesday February 19 at 9AM. There will be a small service at cemetery followed by a memorial gathering of friends and family
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2019