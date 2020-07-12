Wallace Errol Brumley was born on September 16, 1940 in Dallas, Texas and went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 7, 2020. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, D.A. "Jack" and Pauline Brumley. Wallace is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret, three daughters, Alisa Wagner (John), Karen Horan (Bill), and Becky Newton (Todd). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Luke Wagner (Emily Ganem), Jake Wagner (Sarah), Zack Wagner, Tyler Horan (Abby) , Ashley Hammar (John), Cody Newton, Grant Newton, Maya Newton, and Chloe Newton. The newest lights of his life were his three great-grandchildren Wallace, Nolan, and Hugh. In addition, Wallace leaves behind his sisters Carolyn Allard (Leon) and Martha Denton (Rocky), numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Wallace will be incredibly missed by all who knew him. His contagious smile and larger than life personality made him a character, impossible to forget and very easy to love. He was a passionate giver who loved his community, a faithful follower of God and an exemplary businessman. Wallace was quick to give God credit for all his successes. His commitment to philanthropy and his generosity did not go unnoticed. He was a devoted father and son, and the best Papa there ever was. His grandchildren will remember him as a scotch toting, adventure loving protector, whose presence was enough to make any situation okay. They remember his goofy, mostly inappropriate, jokes and the way he was always inadvertently teaching a life lesson. Wallace loved music of any kind. It was always playing in the house often with his young daughters standing on his feet dancing. He could pick up a guitar or play the piano without ever reading a note. He loved golfing, riding motorcycles when he was young, surprising people with gifts, and was the entertainer extraordinaire. He was a long term Spurs season ticket holder and shared that experience with many. Wallace taught his children and grandchildren the meaning of work ethic. He would often work seven days a week to nurture his business that he loved. He was a pioneer of staff leasing and the PEO industry, but most of all he loved getting to know his clients on a firsthand basis. Once a relationship was established, they became part of the family.

Most of all, Wallace was a loyal husband. He married his high school sweetheart in 1960. His 60-year marriage with Margaret will continue to be a perfect example of chivalry, admiration, understanding and love. They loved traveling and sharing the experiences with family and friends by hosting many trips over the years!

They overcame hardships and grief, never losing their faith in God or in one- another. He never quit fighting, nor did he ever show weakness. Regardless of his physical health or life's circumstances, Wallace never failed to show his family how intensely he loved them. His love for others is perhaps his greatest legacy. He will always inspire those who knew him to be great, to be passionate and, above all, to have faith.

A family celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bulverde United Methodist Church or Provisions/Bulverde Food Pantry, Inc.