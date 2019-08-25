|
|
May 9, 1929 - August 20, 2019
Wallace L. Sendemer, Sr. born on May 9, 1929; went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Wallace proudly served his country in the United States Army, and retired from the Lone Star Brewing Company. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy J. Sendemer and parents Alfred and Josephine Sendemer. Survivors include his loving son Lee Sendemer, Jr., previous wife Bernice Sendemer and other precious family members and loyal friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019