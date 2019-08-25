Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Sendemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace L. Sendemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace L. Sendemer Obituary
May 9, 1929 - August 20, 2019
Wallace L. Sendemer, Sr. born on May 9, 1929; went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Wallace proudly served his country in the United States Army, and retired from the Lone Star Brewing Company. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy J. Sendemer and parents Alfred and Josephine Sendemer. Survivors include his loving son Lee Sendemer, Jr., previous wife Bernice Sendemer and other precious family members and loyal friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now