Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, TX
Wallace Schaefer


1926 - 2019
Wallace Schaefer Obituary

Wallace Schaefer, age 93, passed away at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Wallace was born on April 1, 1926, to Robert and Linda (Werner) Schaefer on a small farm on Freudenburg Road in Bexar County. He was a member of the Greatest Generation, serving in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a farmer and carpenter all his life, building numerous homes in St. Hedwig and the surrounding area. He loved to dance to polka music at Martinez Social Hall and had a passion for growing and harvesting pecans.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Cecilia; brothers, Robert, Ernst, Eugene and Freddy; sister and brother-in-law, Velma and Ervin Real; brothers-in-law, John Carroll and George Zaiontz. He is survived by his children, Ronald (Sharon) Schaefer, Kenneth (Cheryl) Schaefer, Deborah (Mark) Davis and Diane (Bruce) Bordovsky; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Theresa) Schaefer; sisters-in-law, Mary, Bernice, and Rosalie Schaefer, Helen Wilborn, Helen Zaiontz, Irene Carroll and Ann (Jacob) Gieniec; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm, with a Rosary Vigil recited at 7pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia.

FUNERAL MASS

Tuesday,

October 22, 2019

10am

Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, St. Hedwig

Interment will follow in the Annunciation BVM Catholic Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church Kitchen Fund.

You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements with;

Published in Express-News on Oct. 21, 2019
