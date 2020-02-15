|
|
It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Walter Alton Schupp USN MCPO (Retired). He was born November 22, 1939 passing away peacefully, after an aggressive bout with Cancer, on Feb 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Walter served his country for over 20 years in the United States Navy, Retiring in 1976. He and Jan owned the Fixit Shop #2 in Converse Texas for 18 years, retiring to "Rancho Not So Grande" in Seguin Texas and later for over 15 years in Killeen Texas. Walter was preceded by the love of his life, Lula Janet (Wilkes), his parents Alton and Margaret (Kuykendall) Schupp, his younger brother Ralph, and son-in-law Eugene Fullenwider. He is survived by his 4 Children; Sandra and husband William, Tonya Fullenwider, Michael and Wife Janet (Freeman), Mark and wife Deborah (Glowka). 4 Siblings; Barbara McHam, James, Marian Demings and William. 15 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, 3PM to 8PM and Monday, 9AM to 11AM at Schertz Funeral Home. Grave side services will be performed at the Wilke Cemetery on Monday at 1:30pm. The cemetery address is 6141 S Ranch Road 1623, Stonewall, Texas
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2020