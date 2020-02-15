Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Wilke Cemetery

Walter Alton Schupp


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Alton Schupp Obituary

It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Walter Alton Schupp USN MCPO (Retired). He was born November 22, 1939 passing away peacefully, after an aggressive bout with Cancer, on Feb 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Walter served his country for over 20 years in the United States Navy, Retiring in 1976. He and Jan owned the Fixit Shop #2 in Converse Texas for 18 years, retiring to "Rancho Not So Grande" in Seguin Texas and later for over 15 years in Killeen Texas. Walter was preceded by the love of his life, Lula Janet (Wilkes), his parents Alton and Margaret (Kuykendall) Schupp, his younger brother Ralph, and son-in-law Eugene Fullenwider. He is survived by his 4 Children; Sandra and husband William, Tonya Fullenwider, Michael and Wife Janet (Freeman), Mark and wife Deborah (Glowka). 4 Siblings; Barbara McHam, James, Marian Demings and William. 15 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, 3PM to 8PM and Monday, 9AM to 11AM at Schertz Funeral Home. Grave side services will be performed at the Wilke Cemetery on Monday at 1:30pm. The cemetery address is 6141 S Ranch Road 1623, Stonewall, Texas

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with:

Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -