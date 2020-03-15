|
|
Walter C. Carter, 91 also known as W.C. or Skunky, passed away comfortably at his home in Boerne on March 5th. Walter is survived by his wife Elsie, his children Gaylynne (Glenn) Robinson, Walter (Gloria) Carter III, Carol (Wayne) Hardin, D'Ann (Sam) Bournias and Lola Fries. Walter had 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his former wife of 50 years, Joanna, and their son Mark.
Walter dedicated 21 years of his life to the military by serving in the U.S Navy, Army and Airforce Reserves. Outside the Military Walter worked for the Federal Housing Authority and retired from Housing & Urban Development as Chief Deputy Director. Walter was a member of the Alzafar Shrine Patrol Unit for 23 years and belong to the Perfect Union Lodge when he became a mason. He is loved and missed by all that knew him.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 16 from 11AM-1PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be mailed to the Rainbow Senior Center, 17 Old San Antonio Rd, Boerne 78006
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020