Walter E. Benson, age 71, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Walter was born on September 15, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas, to Dr. Walter E. and Elsa P. Benson. A proud Army "brat", Walter lived all over the United States and Japan. He graduated from Robert G. Cole High School, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. United States Army Veteran (1971-1972), Walter served in the 140th Military Police Company, Ft. Gordon, GA. He is an Alumni of the University of Texas at Austin: B.A. Anthropology, B.B.A. Accounting.

Walter practiced as a C.P.A. in public accounting in Washington D.C. and Texas before finding his true calling as a Surety Bond Agent in San Antonio. In 1993 the Simpson, Benson, Douglas Insurance Agency was formed and in 2012 they sold their business and he joined Time Insurance Agency.

He was actively involved with the American Subcontractor Association and on the Board for many years. He was honored to have been the recipient of the President's Award and Pioneer Award during his time with ASA.

He loved to hunt, fish, and attend Texas Longhorn football games, but his true passion was as an amateur archeologist digging for artifacts and arrowheads in Central and South Texas. He filled his home with "rocks" from his many digs.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2001, his many friends and family offered unwavering support and encouragement over the years. He was grateful to the many doctors and nurses that treated and cared for him throughout the years. The years were filled with many good days punctuated with radiation and chemotherapy treatments, but he never lost his cheerfulness and positive outlook.

He was preceded in death by, Parents Dr. Walter E. and Elsa P. Benson, In-Laws Ray K. and Laura Davis.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Margie J. Benson; Son, Matthew S. Benson; Brothers, Dr. Paul M. Benson (Betty Jean), Charles J. Benson (Cheri), John L. Benson; Sister, Carol E. Ohlstein; Nieces and Nephews, Dan, Chris, Kristen, Jonathan, Katherine, Rob and Leslie.

