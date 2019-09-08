|
September 8, 1936 - September 2, 2019
Walter Eugene Larson was a Christian who loved people. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. It as a privilege and honor to have him as our father. Walter personified many values including: FAMILY, HUMILITY, COMMITMENT and LAUGHTER. His servant/leadership roles throughout his life included: House of Prayer Lutheran Church, General Motors, Cavendar Oldsmobile, and the town Santa in Rochester, MI.
Walter Eugene Larson, 82, of San Antonio, TX, passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born September 8, 1936 in Pontiac, MI, to Walter J. Larson and Evelyn Flo Leas. Walt was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Barbara Soule Larson, parents Mr. & Mrs. Walter J. Larson and daughter-in-law Sandra Dowell Larson. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Ismail (Abdullah), Susan Gregg (Randall), Jenny Huse (Dwight), Sara Larson (Abderrahim Eljemli), and son Lars Larson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: House of Prayer Lutheran Church, San Antonio Humane Society or the San Antonio Food Bank. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 9 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church (10226 Ironside Dr., San Antonio, TX 78230). For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019