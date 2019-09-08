Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Prayer Lutheran Chr
10226 Ironside Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
0226 Ironside Dr
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Eugene Larson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Eugene Larson Obituary
September 8, 1936 - September 2, 2019
Walter Eugene Larson was a Christian who loved people. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. It as a privilege and honor to have him as our father. Walter personified many values including: FAMILY, HUMILITY, COMMITMENT and LAUGHTER. His servant/leadership roles throughout his life included: House of Prayer Lutheran Church, General Motors, Cavendar Oldsmobile, and the town Santa in Rochester, MI.
Walter Eugene Larson, 82, of San Antonio, TX, passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born September 8, 1936 in Pontiac, MI, to Walter J. Larson and Evelyn Flo Leas. Walt was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Barbara Soule Larson, parents Mr. & Mrs. Walter J. Larson and daughter-in-law Sandra Dowell Larson. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Ismail (Abdullah), Susan Gregg (Randall), Jenny Huse (Dwight), Sara Larson (Abderrahim Eljemli), and son Lars Larson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to: House of Prayer Lutheran Church, San Antonio Humane Society or the San Antonio Food Bank. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 9 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church (10226 Ironside Dr., San Antonio, TX 78230). For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.