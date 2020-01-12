Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX
Walter James Helmers


1933 - 2019
Walter James Helmers Obituary

Walter James Helmers passed quietly in his sleep, December 26, 2019, at the age of 86.

He was born in DeWitt County,TX on June 9, 1933, to Herman and Annie Helmers. Walter graduated from Burbank High School in San Antonio, TX in 1950, where he played clarinet in the band. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. After his service, Walter taught at Jefferson High School (1961 to 1964) while earning a Master's degree in Mathematics from Trinity University. He then served as professor at San Antonio College (1965 to 1995).

Walter enjoyed tinkering with engines, growing vegetables and watching old movies. He will be remembered for his love of music, especially Big Band and New Orleans Jazz, and the characteristic way he could whistle a tune. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Karen, Janice and Linda; grandchildren, Michael, Nathan, Katlyn, Sydney, Karah, Grace and Ethan; and cousins, Verda and Almeta.

The graveside service will be held at 1:30pm Sunday, January 19, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation in Walter's name to the Texas Music Educators Association Scholarship Fund.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
