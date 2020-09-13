1/1
WALTER L. LINDSEY
Walter L. Lindsey, 88, passed peacefully on August 6, 2020. He was born in Gunter, Texas to Gustauvs and Margarett Lindsey on February 24, 1932.

Walter proudly retired after 33 ½ years in the Air Force as a pilot, serving 5 years as enlisted, then 28 ½ as an officer. He did 3 tours of Vietnam, receiving the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He loved to be outdoors, hunting and fishing and teach others to do so as well. He loved to spend time with his family and seemed to always run into someone he knew.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; his loving wife: Nancy Yvonne Lindsey; 10 brothers and sisters; daughter: Cheryl Lindsey; grandson: Jamie Stafford.

He is survived by his daughters: Carey Lindsey and

Karen Padgett ; grandchildren: Evan Lindsey and 4 additional grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday,

September 14, 2020 at

Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in Pavilion 3 at 11:30 a.m.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in Pavilion 3
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
