|
|
April 20, 1913 - May 5, 2019
Walter L. Radtke was called home to the Lord on May 5, 2019 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 106. He was born April 20, 1913 in New Berlin, Texas to William and Mary (Kuehler) Radtke. He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Irma Vogel Radtke; daughter, Eva Nell; and infant son, Elgin. His parents and siblings, Harry, Louis, Ernest, Otto, Mary Zunker, Adeline Schraub, Elsie Cellmer, and Henrietta Kusmierz also precede him in death. He is survived by son, Maurice Radtke (Chris); daughter Joyce Hartmann (Squeaky); sister, Josephine Mivelaz; sisters-in-law, Emma Radtke and Mildred Radtke; grandchildren, Edie Rodriguez, Buddy Radtke (Audrey), Elgin Radtke, Carl Radtke (Vickie), Clint Hartmann, and Kristie Carlisle (Gary); 15 great grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 9:00am-10:00am, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Martinez, followed by a Rosary Vigil at 10:00am.
FUNERAL MASS
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30am
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Interment will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. Father Greg Nevlud will officiate. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on May 8, 2019