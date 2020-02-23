Home

Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321

Walter T. "Sug" Autry

Walter T. "Sug" Autry Obituary

Walter T. "Sug" Autry passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in San Antonio February 24, 1928, and moved to the Pipe Creek area in the 70s. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Bess) Autry; parents, Walter Taylor Autry and Annie B. (Cochran) Autry; sister, Elizabeth; brothers, Robert, Van, and Sidney Autry. He is survived by his son, Walter James "Jimmy" Autry and daughter-in-law, Margaret "Maggie" Autry; grandchildren, Kimberly and Taylor Autry, and Jennifer and Jeffrey Phillips; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Walter was raised on a dairy farm in North San Antonio. He worked for Foremost as a Milkman and later worked for the American Can Company until his retirement. He enjoyed 3-D Archery, driving his tractor, and coaching baseball at St. Marks MethodistChurch, Tucker Field at Dellview, and Babe Ruth at Longhorn Cement Company.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, February.24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Coker Cemetery in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to fund research for Dementia/Alzheimer's at . To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.

Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
