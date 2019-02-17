|
July 16, 1927 - February 12, 2019
Walter Willie Blohm, age 91, entered into eternal life on Feb 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
"Bubby", as he was affectionately known to all, was born on July 16, 1927, in Poth, Texas, to Walter and Hulda Blohm. He married Willie Pearl Kasper on September 13, 1946, his beloved wife of 70 years, and made their home in San Antonio, Texas, where they raised their three sons - Allen "Butch", Walter "Bitzy", and William "Todd".
Bubby served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and received the Victory Medal at the end of the war. He then began a 37 year career as a Tool and Die Maker at Friedrich Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Co. He was a member of Hermann Sons and a faithful servant of Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved the outdoors, whether hunting with his brother and best friend Erich, or going for daily spins on his bicycle. Bubby and Pearl especially loved going on fun road trips with their cousins Nelda & Leslie Baumann. Bubby loved his pet dogs, tending to Pearl's plants, and looked forward each year for the return of his purple martins. He was happiest though, when his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren came to visit. He loved his family!
Bubby was preceded in death by his beloved wife and six of seven siblings. He is survived by his sister, Elsie Lantz; his sons and their spouses: Butch and Barbara, Bitzy and Norma, Todd and Jennifer; 5 grandchildren: Keith, Bill, Lani, Kimberly, and Ashley; 12 great-grandchildren, and many loving family and friends.
The family is deeply grateful for the care and compassion of Vitas Hospice. A special thank you to Jennifer Blohm for never leaving Bubby's side in his time of need.
All services to be held at Mission Park South, 1700 SE Military Dr, San Antonio,Texas. Visitation will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019