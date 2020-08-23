Wanda Dean Parkinson, 92, with dignity and grace, passed away peacefully in her home on August 1, 2020. Wanda was born in Amarillo, TX and attended her class reunions many times over the years. She worked in Orthopedics at Wilford Hall Hospital on Lackland AFB from 1967 to 1986. She had good rapport with the doctors and remembered everyone's names. She faithfully attended Freedom Chapel on base until her health limited her from attending. Her favorite eating place was McDonald's. Thank you to hospice workers, Teresita Willoughly, Laura Castellouos, Reyna and her nurse, Michelle, who made the last two weeks comfortable for Wanda. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Tom. Those who will cherish her memory include: Hyemin, Hegeon and Jim Kwun, Phyllis Cox, and neighbors Victor & Grace Gonzalez, Andrew Drum, Almeta Adams and Anna Cleve.

Wanda requested no service and due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no visitation. In memory of Wanda, you may wish to donate to your favorite charity in her name.

