1/1
WANDA DEAN PARKINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Dean Parkinson, 92, with dignity and grace, passed away peacefully in her home on August 1, 2020. Wanda was born in Amarillo, TX and attended her class reunions many times over the years. She worked in Orthopedics at Wilford Hall Hospital on Lackland AFB from 1967 to 1986. She had good rapport with the doctors and remembered everyone's names. She faithfully attended Freedom Chapel on base until her health limited her from attending. Her favorite eating place was McDonald's. Thank you to hospice workers, Teresita Willoughly, Laura Castellouos, Reyna and her nurse, Michelle, who made the last two weeks comfortable for Wanda. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Tom. Those who will cherish her memory include: Hyemin, Hegeon and Jim Kwun, Phyllis Cox, and neighbors Victor & Grace Gonzalez, Andrew Drum, Almeta Adams and Anna Cleve.

Wanda requested no service and due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no visitation. In memory of Wanda, you may wish to donate to your favorite charity in her name.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved