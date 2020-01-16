|
Wanda Kaye Hoermann was born August 26, 1938, in Corpus Christi, to William and Lucille Townsend. The family later moved to Alice, Texas, where Kaye graduated from William Adams High School in 1956.
Kaye was a former teacher and school librarian who graduated with degrees in Elementary Education and Library Science from Texas A&I and Our Lady of the Lake University.
During college, Kaye met the love of her life - Sidney Hoermann - whom she married on February 6, 1959.
Kaye loved traveling, especially to Colorado and England, and shared this love with Sid, her daughters, and her grandchildren. A bona-fide Anglophile, she embraced all things British. The following sums up her philosophy of traveling: "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the places and moments that take our breath away" (Anonymous).
Kaye loved reading, particularly anything British, and she relished time spent outdoors, especially at The Lucky Four Ranch. Kaye was a patron of the arts who enjoyed attending the theatre and symphony. She was known for being a thoughtful and generous hostess and letter correspondent. Her faith and her family were two of the most important factors in her life. Her signature look that she will be remembered by was her British Red lipstick.
Kaye was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek.
She was a past president of the Seguin ISD ATPE (local teacher association) and also the Seguin Republican Women's Club, and a member of the Independent Cattlemen's Association.
Kaye is survived by the following: her husband, Sid; daughters Tina and Deborah (and son-in-law Alan Watt); sister Patricia Woolf; brother Frank Townsend; grandchildren Sydney Watt, Sabina Schwab, and Philip Watt; and numerous nephews, nieces, and their spouses and children. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William Townsend; sister Kalita Holbrook; sister-in-law Mary Beth Townsend; brother-in-law Rudolf Woolf; and son-in-law Dudley Schwab.
Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek and the Seguin Public Library.
Memorial service for Kaye Hoermann will be at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek, 3305 Church Rd Seguin, TX 78155, at 11 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020.