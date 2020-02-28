|
SAN ANTONIO - Wanda Wilkinson Glass died peacefully in the Rio Grande Valley on October 19th, 2019 from complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease at the age of 80.
Wanda is survived by daughter, Shannon Graham, granddaughters Margaret Rose and Mary Bernadette, and sister Elaine Drake. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glass.
She was born in 1939 in Bruni, TX to Everett and Gertrude Wilkinson. She spent her youth in George West, Texas and graduated from high school there in 1957. She entered into the Catholic Church and married Bob in 1959.
The couple lived in San Antonio and welcomed their only daughter, Shannon, in 1961, where they spent most of their lives.
Wanda was a devoted wife and mother. She loved knowledge for its own sake, which she shared with her daughter and granddaughters. After raising her daughter, she finished her University degree and then a Master's degree in Education from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She was an accomplished writer, having worked as a newspaper journalist as a young college student. She later had her educational research published and even a work of fiction. She was also musically talented and performed during her early college years in the Corpus Christi Symphony. Everyone who knew her recognized that, while slight in stature, she was a force to be reckoned with.
A funeral Mass is going to be celebrated on Saturday March 7th at 1:00 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church at 223 E. Summit Ave. in San Antonio, TX.
Wanda requested that her cremated remains be buried near her parents in George West.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens at Brookridge Memory Care Facility in Pharr, TX for the outstanding care and loving compassion that they showed for Wanda.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2020