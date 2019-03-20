|
March 24, 1943 - March 10, 2019
Wanda Yeargan Cecil Krezdorn, 75, of San Antonio, passed away March 10th, 2019.
She was born to the late J.O. and Wanda Yeargan, March 24th, 1943 in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1961 and received a Bachelor degree from Texas Tech University in 1965. Wanda is survived by her three children: James Cecil, Kara Cecil, Dennis Cecil and his wife, Samantha Cecil. And three grandchildren: Lathan Cecil, Campbell Cecil, and Jesse Mae Cecil.
Before her illness, Wanda was active with several charity groups, she was in contact with many high school, college and professional friends, and was dedicated to her church and God.
Wanda was a beautiful person - inside and out, with a warm smile for all and a generous heart.
She loved her family and friends passionately and unconditionally. Leaving all with wonderful memories and timeless stories. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She is now at peace and living an eternal life with her God.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Coker United Methodist Church. A small reception will follow.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019