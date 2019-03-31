February 24, 1932 - March 18, 2019

Warren Talmadge Blanchard, age 87, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Warren was born on February 24,1932, in Augusta, Georgia, to parents Russell Edwin Blanchard and Annie McKie Blanchard.

Warren graduated from the University of Georgia, New York University-Bellevue, and the University of Michigan. He practiced as a CRNA as a medical missionary in Shell, Ecuador, with the US Air Force, and at the Veteran's Administration Medical Centers in Little Rock, AR and San Antonio, TX. Warren was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in San Antonio, where he volunteered in the music ministry. He also volunteered with Christus Santa Rosa Hospice and Texas Public Radio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Connie Cook Blanchard. Warren is survived by his brother, Russell Edwin Blanchard, Jr; his nephew, Russell Edwin Blanchard III; his nieces, Connie Lee Blanchard, Laurie Blanchard Vera and her husband Phillip Sheldon Vera, Jr; his great nieces and nephew, Catherine Elizabeth Blanchard, Annie Elizabeth Vera and Russell Edwin Blanchard IV. Warren is also survived by his friends for over fifty years, Allen Dale Saulsberry, Ben Heath, James Arrington, Delores Baklenko, Lois Kankovsky, Wylda Sparrow, and Lois Price.

A funeral service of song and scripture was held Monday, March 25 at The Hill Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. The family received friends prior to the service in the Welcome Center at the church. A private family burial followed at Westover Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were James Anderson, Stanley Anderson, Russell Blanchard, III, Russell Blanchard, IV, Duncan Johnson, Jr., Steve McElmurrary, and Phillip Vera, Jr.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019

1:00 P.M.

WOODLAND BAPTIST CHURCH

15315 HUEBNER ROAD

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, www.wheaton.edu/giving, Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA, www.fuller.edu/giving, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, MA my.gordonconwell

.edu/stewardship/Serve-With

-Us, or Reach Beyond (formerly HCJB Global), P.O. Box 39800, Colorado Springs, CO 80949.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary