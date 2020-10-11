1/1
WARREN WILLIAM DUNETZ
Warren William Dunetz, 93 of Brooklyn, New York, and a longtime resident of San Antonio, passed away on October 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Many people called him "Bill", which was his preference. As a young man, Bill served in the military in Europe, where he met and married a gorgeous German woman named Ann. After they married, they moved to Ohio. As a young man, Bill was an accomplished professional photographer and taught his craft to Ann. Bill and Ann had two sons together (Roger and Rodney) and shared Ann's son (Ronald) for a total of three wonderful boys who their mother called the "Ro Ros". Later, Bill became a manager in the restaurant business. He loved the outdoors and was a "country boy" at heart.

He is survived by his sons and their families.

A private service and burial will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

"We love you, Billy. Rest in peace."




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
