Wayman E. Barrett
Wayman E. Barrett passed away just 7 days short of his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Wimberley, Texas. Wayman was born July 19, 1930 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Bessie and Waymond Barrett. Wayman retired from the USAF as Chief Master Sergeant and then lead a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank, where he retired as Assistant Vice President of at the New Orleans branch of the Federal Reserve. He was also a lifelong member of the Mason lodge 104 Tejon. Wayman never met a stranger, always had a story to tell and until his passing he continued to reach out to life-long friends from the military and Federal reserve. Wayman was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary. He is survived by his sons, Jimmy (Renee), Scott, and Craig (Monica McCarthy) Barrett; grandchildren, Jennifer, Colton, and Paul (Kateia) Barrett and Ashley (Mike) Muehlendorf; great-grandchildren, Michael and Gabriel Barrett; and sister, Gladys Jones. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Interment with Military Honors will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
