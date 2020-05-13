WAYNE A. MCCOMBS
1945 - 2020
Wayne A. McCombs born January 9, 1945 in Cotulla went home to be with our Lord at age 75 on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in Buchanan Dam, Texas. Wayne proudly served with the San Antonio Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1993.Visitation will be held at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet Friday, May 15 beginning at 12 PM with the Funeral Service beginning at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park near Burnet. Please visit www.clementswilcoxburnet.com to read more about Wayne, his life, and surviving family.Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas

Published in Express-News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
MAY
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
306 East Polk Street
Burnet, TX 786112539
5127562222
