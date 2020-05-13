Wayne A. McCombs born January 9, 1945 in Cotulla went home to be with our Lord at age 75 on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in Buchanan Dam, Texas. Wayne proudly served with the San Antonio Police Department for 28 years, retiring in 1993.Visitation will be held at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet Friday, May 15 beginning at 12 PM with the Funeral Service beginning at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park near Burnet. Please visit www.clementswilcoxburnet.com to read more about Wayne, his life, and surviving family.Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 13, 2020.