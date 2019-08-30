|
March 11, 1944 - July 22, 2019
Wayne Carlton Kuhn passed away July 22, 2019. He was born March 11, 1944 to Elo and Lucille Kuhn, preceded in death by his wife Kay and brother, Charlie Kuhn. He is survived by his children, Belva Elizabeth Marin and James Travis Kuhn; brother, Robert and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Myrna Kuhn Altwein; nieces and nephews and their families. Wayne graduated from Lee High School, earned a culinary arts degree from Oklahoma State.
His first job was with St. Anthony Hotel serving lobsters and preparing delicious desserts.
He retired from the University Hospital, was a member of the Northside Lions Club, and Boy Scouts of America. He loved fishing the Coastal waters with his buddies. Many thanks to the Low Vision Club and his NESA friends.
Memorial service will be August 31, 10:30 at Mission City Church 2220 N.W Military Hwy
Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2019