|
|
June 28, 1948 - February 20, 2019
Weldon "Russell" Owen, 70, of Laguna Vista passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Valley View Memory Care Center.
Russell was born June 28, 1948 in Brownsville, TX to Dick and Pat Owen. He married Cheryl L. Heinz on March 22, 1986. Russell was employed with the U.S. Border Patrol and then with the Immigration and Naturalization Service/Dept. of Justice for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl L. Owen; sons Doug (Bernie) and Richard (Patty); grandchildren Christopher, Isabella, Justin, Aaron, Josh; one great grandchild: Freya; siblings Clark Owen, Gail Goodman, Stuart Owen, Dean Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Chapel by the Sea, South Padre Island at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley View and Kindred
Hospice for their care.
The family invites you to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019