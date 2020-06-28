WENDELL MAURICE PEDEN
1925 - 2020
On June 23, 2020, Wendell Maurice Peden, DVM, passed away peacefully at age 94 in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by his children.

Wendell was born near Gary, South Dakota, on November 2, 1925, to Maurice and Pearl (Heaton) Peden. In 1945 he enlisted in the Army, completed OCS and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in Japan. Once discharged, he attended South Dakota State College and the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1953 with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.

In 1952, Wendell married Carol Louise Gilkerson of Brookings, South Dakota. They moved to Milbank, South Dakota, where he practiced veterinary medicine for 20 years and raised four children with Carol. From Milbank, the family moved to Brookings and then Rapid City, South Dakota, where Wendell established a practice at the Black Hills Animal Hospital with George Twitero, DVM. After retirement from practice until his death, he continued his involvement in bovine and bison genetics, reproductive physiology, exotic animals, and microchip identification. He was particularly proud of his genetically pure bison herd.

Wendell was a Life Member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association (SDVMA). He served as a delegate to the AVMA for 30 years and in a number of offices in the SDVMA including President (1975-76) and Veterinarian of the year (1978). His passion for veterinary medicine and education led him to support many veterinary school interns both in Milbank and Rapid City.

Wendell's community service involvement was extensive and diverse, including 45-years of service with the Boy Scouts of America and a recipient of the Silver Beaver award, church choir involvement from boyhood into his 90s, and service on boards and committees for the local hospital, school, church, and professional organizations in Milbank and Rapid City.

Throughout his life, Wendell was known for his love of singing, knowledge of and interest in all things bison, and treasuring his large extended family. He spent hours sharing history, telling stories, and discussing his ideas for useful inventions in his diverse areas of interest. He traveled to visit family and friends throughout his life and was fortunate to visit 49 of the 50 states. His life-long dedication to his hometown and Gary High School friendships always brought him back to the place he loved best.

In 2018, Wendell was preceded in death by Carol, his wife of more than 65 years. He lovingly cared for her through her health challenges. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Vivian Phillips and Ruth Whipp, his brother David Peden, and two sons-in-law, Dave Kittrell and Richard DeJong.

Wendell is survived by his three sisters Edythe Cascini, Arlyce (Wayne McNeil) Sebastian and Mildred Bullock; his children, W. Michael (Merna), Evansville, Indiana; Pamela Kittrell, San Antonio, Texas; Kathryn (Theodore) Blaisdell, South Hadley, Massachusetts; and Cynthia (Richard Flaming) DeJong, Wyckoff, New Jersey. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews for whom he often served as a father figure.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX, 78212 on Monday, June 29, at 9:00 a.m. If attending, please wear a face mask over nose and mouth and respect physical distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Friends of Music or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 27, 2020
It was a blessing and a privilege to know Dr.Peden. He was our vet and our friend in Rapid City for many years. God Bless you in your loss. Jeanne Phillips Tauck and Ed and LouAnn Phillips.
Jeanne Tauck
June 27, 2020
Our condolences to Doctor Peden's family. He was a very special doctor.

Doctor Peden was our vet for several years. Always kind, considerate, and compassionate towards customers, and of course all our pets he took care of.

Many years ago, our female Shepard, Sandy was bitten by a suspected roaming rattlesnake. We called Black Hills Animal Hospital, and got her in to see Doc. Peden. He suspected a rattlesnake because of the severe quick swelling, and labored breathing. Doctor Peden said because we got her in so soon, the shot should work quickly. However, he said the anti-venom shot was very expensive. We discussed the price, and decided Sandy was worth it. He did offer us a payment plan too.

Sandy got the anti-venom shot, and within 20 minutes her breathing was better, and we got to take her home. She lived for 11 more years.

Doc Peden, gently held Sandy's head in his hands just before we left and said: "Well Sandy you are worth a lot more than when you came in today." We all had a good laugh over that statement.

We know Doctor Peden is enjoying eternity with his wonderful wife. He took such good care of her.

Blessing Doc, you made a difference to so many people and their pets.

Bill and Peggy Napoli
Rapid City, SD

Bill and Peggy Napoli
Friend
June 27, 2020
We have many fond memories of Wendell (and Carol) They are much missed here in Rapid City. So many conversations and so much laughter and friendship.
Cindy, Patty and Verdeen
Cindy Davies
June 25, 2020
Dear Kathy and family, we are so sad to hear about your father's passing. He and your mom created a strong, loving family and their spirit will live long in your hearts. We hope you find peace and comfort in your Faith, family, and friends.
Kim and Brian Norcross
June 25, 2020
Wendell Peden was my favorite-friends while I was the one of my best-friends , while I was in Morningside (The Manor) Nursing Home. Wendell Peden had a tremendous-sense of humor while, he and I, were in the facility. Wendell told me the buffalos that he had acquired for his ranch and he had an interesting career as doctor, rancher, an avid-reader on his inventions of history of the buffalos and he made-my-stay-interesting at Morningside Nursing Home. Wendell and I, when the meals came around at breakfast, dinner, supper, had very interesting stories all the raising of buffalos on his ranches and Wendell informed he was country-doctor of buffalos. Wendell was a joy to be around and his humorous situations concerning buffalos and the history of buffalos was fascinated and very interesting. Rest In Peace, Wendell Peden, and Wendell's sense of humor was fantastic
Kenneth Narendorf
June 25, 2020
Dear Pam and Family,
What a wonderful and complete life he lived and the imprint he left on so many. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy and I hope you all will continue to share his stories. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Blessings and love,
Bernie, Jay, Alyssa and Chris Barnes
