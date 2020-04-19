Home

Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Wendy D. Bryant


1972 - 2020
Wendy D. Bryant Obituary

Wendy D. Bryant, 48, of Schertz, TX, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home following a long struggle with cancer. She was born in Colorado Springs, Co., on April 13, 1972. Wendy had a tremendous love of all animals, which led her to become a veterinarian technician for many years. She worked until she was no longer able to. Wendy's hobbies included making crafts and ornaments for her "chemo" family because her favorite line was, "There is always someone worse off than me". She was the loving wife of Rick Bryant. Wendy is survived by her parents, Larry and Winnie Dick, and brother, Danny. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be postponed to a later date. Wendy's last request is that in lieu of flowers please make donations to her favorite charity, .

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
