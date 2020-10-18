Wendy Willson Buckley died peacefully at her home on October 13, 2020. She had bravely and optimistically faced stage-four breast cancer everyday for twelve years, never giving cancer power over her life. She was a strong, faithful witness bringing hope to countless others. Family and friends surrounded her in her last days with love, prayers and support. Wendy was ready to be with Jesus and to be reunited with her daddy and grandma in heaven. We rejoice that she is freely running and smiling through the eternal fields of Heaven, most certainly with heavenly dogs by her side!

Wendy was born on March 24, 1960, in Albany, New York. Her family moved to Oklahoma City in 1963 and to San Antonio in 1968. Wendy graduated from Churchill HS, attended college at San Antonio College and graduated from St Mary's University Interior Design Program. Wendy loved creating beautiful things for others. Her creativity led to the creation of her own business, Flooring and Window Designs.

Prior to marrying her husband, Steve, Wendy was involved with Youth and Single's Ministry with the Presbyterian Church at both Mo Ranch and Montreat retreat centers. Her most cherished hobby was helping her dad raise, train and show German Shepherds. Her love for dogs was enormous!

Wendy and Steve married on May 12, 2001, at Mo Ranch. They met in high school. Both families lived near each other and attended San Pedro Presbyterian Church. After they married, they became members of Concordia Lutheran Church.

Wendy was the "Queen of Research" when it came to taking care of herself with cancer. It was her tenacity and optimism that helped her survive as long as she did. She encouraged many others walking similar journeys and never looked at her cancer with pity. For her, it was an opportunity to show her faith to others, and that she did with amazing grace.

She is predeceased by her father, Fred Willson, and is survived by her husband, Steven Buckley; mother, Jean Willson Dennis (Lee) ; sisters, Cathy Monkman (Jim) and Connie Tope; her adored step-daughter, Kristin Rivera (Andres); her beloved niece, Erin Duffy (Brian), and nephews Brian (Elise), Brad (Annie) and Eric (Abi) Cunningham; her precious great-nieces Emmalyn, Libby, Elizabeth, and Maya; and great nephew Asher; her beloved God-son,Truman Rivera; Steven's extended family; and so many dear friends.

The Memorial Service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 3:00 pm. Strict social distancing and masks will be required. Live streaming is available at concordia.cc by clicking on "Watch Online". In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Wendy Buckley Memorial Fund at one of the following organizations:

Namaste Health Center

1800 E 3rd Ave Suite #112

Durango, CO 81301

German Shepherd Dog Club of San Antonio

254 Elaine Road

San Antonio, TX 78222

OR to Metestatic Breast Cancer Awareness: www.metavivor.org