|
Wesley Maston Davis, 88, passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Wesley had a full life with a wonderful family, friends, church, and career. Wesley was a graduate of Waelder High School and then went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He attended Blinn College where he was a star basketball player and the leading scorer in 1951. Wesley liked to play a ball-hawking type of ball and most of his points came from layup shots. Wesley then enrolled in Trinity University and received his Bachelor of Science on May 27th, 1957, followed by his Master of Education on May 13th, 1960.
Wesley spent his career in Education with the Northeast Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas, as a Teacher, Coach, and Administrator. He worked at Garner Middle School, MacArthur High School and Roosevelt High School just to name a few. As a Coach and Administrator Wesley could be tough, but his students have many stories of how he reached out and helped them through their many challenges. Wesley loved the school business and all the kids, teachers, and administrators that he worked with over the years.
Wesley enjoyed watching football and basketball and also was a great dominos and poker player. His most treasured joy was to spend time at the country working cattle and his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the First Protestant Church and was part of the "not quite over the hill gang." Wesley also volunteered at the Food Bank in New Braunfels for several years.
Wesley was preceded in death by Joan Michael Davis his loving wife of 53 years.
He is survived by his son, Clayton Davis, and his wife Kina of New Braunfels and his daughter, Tammy Macaluso, and her husband Marco of The Woodlands, granddaughter Eliesha Cavanaugh, grandson Elijah Davis, and granddaughter Samantha Davis of New Braunfels.
He also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren.
The family will have a private ceremony; however, we will have a Celebration of Life Service in the next several months.
We would also like to personally thank Eden Hill Communities.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Wesley's name to First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.