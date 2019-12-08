|
Wesley O. Shaw, Jr. passed away and proceeded to be with his wife Shirley Annette Black in heaven on December 2, 2019.
He spoke many times of how he was looking forward to seeing our mom again. Their love was beyond boundaries and as one would say, "It was True Love." His happiest childhood memories were with his grandmother, Pauline Ulrich. He spoke often of her, and in his later years he wanted to travel to where he and she would go fishing. He also had nice memories of spending time with our mom's sister's family, Aunt Frances and Uncle Abe and their children.
At 17 years old he joined the Army in 1956. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, Port Devens, Massachusetts, and Fort Meade, Maryland. His most adventurous stay was overseas for a year and a half. He was stationed in Taiwan, Manila, Philippines at Guam Island and Hawaii. His last stay was at Fort Hood, Texas. He shared with his children and grandchildren many stories of his time in the Army. One story in particular was when he was at Fort Meade, Maryland and got a pass to come to San Antonio, Texas. He began to hitch hike to San Antonio and at about 500 miles out of Fort Meade, Maryland, a motorist picked him up. After about 3 hours of driving, the motorist said "This is where we get out and fly the rest of the way to Texas in my private airplane." He also spoke of how nice it was to get to see Bob Hope and Jayne Mansfield as they did Christmas tours to entertain troops. Our Dad's stories of the Army were many. It truly was a great time in his life.
While stationed in Taiwan on Kelon Mountain, his duty assignment was to watch for Russian and Chinese airplanes through a telescope. His most treasured friend in the Army was Joseph Jonathan Jenkins. Several years ago, Mr. Jenkins located our dad by phone and they kept in touch. While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and on a pass to San Antonio, he met our mom at a Dairy Queen. She was 17 and he was 19 years old.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019