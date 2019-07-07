|
November 6, 1939 - July 4, 2019
W.G. "Will" Frazier Jr, a leader in transporting fresh produce from South Texas for over four decades, an honored Navy veteran and an avid golf player. He was born November 6, 1939, died July 4, 2019 at age 79. He was preceded by his parents, W.G. Frazier Sr. and Fay Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Frazier; children, Sabrina Frazier, Mark Frazier (Holly), Danielle Krieg (Jason); grandsons, Matthew Frazier and Garrett Frazier and siblings, Teresa Frese and Darnell Collier (John).
A visitation will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218 at 11am with a Chapel Service to begin at 12 noon.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019