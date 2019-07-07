Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W.G. Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W.G. Will Frazier Jr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W.G. Will Frazier Jr. Obituary
November 6, 1939 - July 4, 2019
W.G. "Will" Frazier Jr, a leader in transporting fresh produce from South Texas for over four decades, an honored Navy veteran and an avid golf player. He was born November 6, 1939, died July 4, 2019 at age 79. He was preceded by his parents, W.G. Frazier Sr. and Fay Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Frazier; children, Sabrina Frazier, Mark Frazier (Holly), Danielle Krieg (Jason); grandsons, Matthew Frazier and Garrett Frazier and siblings, Teresa Frese and Darnell Collier (John).
A visitation will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218 at 11am with a Chapel Service to begin at 12 noon.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now