Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South
Wilbert August Robertson, Jr.


1957 - 2020
Wilbert August Robertson, Jr. Obituary

Wilbert August Robertson, Jr., son to the late Wilbert August Robertson, Sr., and Ms. Betty Jean Ross, was born July 16, 1957. He passed away January 1, 2020 at the age of 62 Wilbert, (aka Wil) (aka Bert) grew up in a loving family of parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. He attended the local schools in San Antonio until his mother relocated him and his brother to the Northern California area. Wilbert completed his secondary school education in California before he decided to enlist in the United States Army where he remained for two years before receiving an honorable discharge in 1978. Later Wilbert and Vicki Jackson joined in raising an older son Sean Jackson, and further decided to add 3 more children to the family, another son Wilbert August Robertson III (also called Tre'), two daughters, Charmia Tenea Robertson (Mia), and Tra'Vonne Auntraniece Robertson (Trina). Tre (as an infant) preceded Wilbert in death.

SERVICES Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral services for Mr. Robertson will be Saturday, January 11, 2020; at 11:00 a.m., at Mission Park Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries, 1700 S.E. Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78214. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com

Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020
