Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Wilbur Dunn
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilbur L. Dunn Jr.


Wilbur L. Dunn Jr. Obituary
March 9, 1929 - February 1, 2019
Wilbur L. Dunn Jr. affectionately known to family as Bill, age 89, passed away February 1, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, TX. He was born on March 9, 1929 in Louisville, KY to Wilbur and Violet May Dunn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Ruth Dunn and his second wife Edith Dunn.

He is survived by his step-son Norman D. (Judy) Phinney Jr., his step-daughter Betty Ann Stevenson, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and his grand-fur-baby Ozzie.

Services for Mr. Dunn are being held under the direction of Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home to include a Graveside Committal with full United States Air Force Honors to commemorate his dedication and service to this country on Thursday February 7, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019
