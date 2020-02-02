|
|
Russ was born in Laredo, Texas, to Abe Wood and Faye Bashore Wood. He came to San Antonio when he was 11 months old. He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Army at 18. He served two years in the army during and after WWII and was in Italy when the war ended. Russ then returned to school and received his B.S. from Southwestern University in 1950. Over the course of his career he also attended classes at Trinity University, University of Texas-Austin, University of Maryland, MIT, Johns Hopkins and Northwestern. As an optical physicist and engineer, Russ worked on many significant projects including developing the television cameras used for the moon landings. He spent 37 years with Westinghouse in the Aerospace Division and the Advanced Technology Laboratories in Baltimore, MD and Cambridge, MA. Russ retired to his hometown of San Antonio and lived happily in the Oakwood area for close to 20 years. At age 86 he moved into Franklin Park Independent Living and spent his remaining years there and more recently, at Franklin Park Assisted Living and TPC Memory Care. Many thanks to the dear people at FP who were so kind, helpful and caring. Russ was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 72 years, Margarette Hall Wood; their daughter, Rosalind Wood Thebaud and husband Lawrence; their son, Russell Wood and his wife Wynne Clark; grandchildren: Sarah Thebaud and her husband Erik Philipp, Russell Thebaud and his wife Kristin, and Sydney Wood; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Felix Philipp, Ian and Clara Thebaud. Services will be held at Franklin Park Independent Living, 18323 Sonterra Pl. (off 1604 access road), on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the , , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 or University United Methodist Church, 5084 DeZavala Rd. 78249. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020