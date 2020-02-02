San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Franklin Park Independent Living
18323 Sonterra Pl.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Russell "Russ" Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Russell "Russ" Wood Obituary

Russ was born in Laredo, Texas, to Abe Wood and Faye Bashore Wood. He came to San Antonio when he was 11 months old. He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Army at 18. He served two years in the army during and after WWII and was in Italy when the war ended. Russ then returned to school and received his B.S. from Southwestern University in 1950. Over the course of his career he also attended classes at Trinity University, University of Texas-Austin, University of Maryland, MIT, Johns Hopkins and Northwestern. As an optical physicist and engineer, Russ worked on many significant projects including developing the television cameras used for the moon landings. He spent 37 years with Westinghouse in the Aerospace Division and the Advanced Technology Laboratories in Baltimore, MD and Cambridge, MA. Russ retired to his hometown of San Antonio and lived happily in the Oakwood area for close to 20 years. At age 86 he moved into Franklin Park Independent Living and spent his remaining years there and more recently, at Franklin Park Assisted Living and TPC Memory Care. Many thanks to the dear people at FP who were so kind, helpful and caring. Russ was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 72 years, Margarette Hall Wood; their daughter, Rosalind Wood Thebaud and husband Lawrence; their son, Russell Wood and his wife Wynne Clark; grandchildren: Sarah Thebaud and her husband Erik Philipp, Russell Thebaud and his wife Kristin, and Sydney Wood; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Felix Philipp, Ian and Clara Thebaud. Services will be held at Franklin Park Independent Living, 18323 Sonterra Pl. (off 1604 access road), on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the , , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 or University United Methodist Church, 5084 DeZavala Rd. 78249. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now