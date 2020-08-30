Wilfred Allen Gold, our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend went to be with his Lord after his battle with Alzheimer's on August 19, 2020 just shy of his 90th birthday. The first child of the late Marvin and Dora Gold, Wilfred was born in Fredericksburg, TX on September 17, 1930. Those who met Wilfred found a true friend. He was a compassionate, gentle, kind, personable, and selfless man who embraced life as a daily blessing. He was a graduate of St. Gerard's Grade School and Thomas Jefferson High School. More than ever as a young man Wilfred wanted to see California. So, against his parent's wishes he joined the Marine Corp Reserve in May 1950 hoping to make that happen on the governments' "dime". Before he could even attend his first drill meeting, he was called to active duty. After training in San Diego and weeks of traveling, Wilfred found himself in Pusan Korea in December 1950 as a rifleman with the 1st Marine Division, 7th Regiment. He was on his way to aid his brothers caught in battle. He spent 1-year in Korea and received an honorable discharge for his military service. His devotion to his military service never faded. He was instrumental in saving the relocation of the Korean War Night Watch Monument in San Antonio which is located at Auditorium Circle. He kept watch over this monument his entire life.

Wilfred met and married his lady, Ginger, on June 27, 1953. He was a devoted husband and enjoyed life with Ginger for 65 years. Wilfred enjoyed bowling, dancing, travel and playing blackjack in Vegas. He worked for the American Tobacco Company for 38+ years making lifelong friends in the grocery business and on military installations across Central and South Texas. He was fortunate to retire at an early age and enjoy life with his wife and family. Wilfred was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Matthew's where he served as a Eucharistic minister, Adoration chapel ministry and Lector. He was active for many years visiting the sick at Baptist Hospital on Sunday offering Communion, his friendship and comforting words to the patients and their families. Wilfred was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4140 and served as their secretary for many years. A lifelong member of Harmonia Lodge of Hermann Sons Life, Wilfred performed countless hours of charitable service alongside his lodge brothers and family. Wilfred was preceded in death by his wife Ginger Gold, his parents Marvin and Dora Gold, brothers David Gold (Maxine) and Marvin Gold, Jr, sister Goldeen Gold, son Kenneth Gold, daughter Sharon Gold, granddaughter Emily Riordan, great grandson Hux Archer and sons-in-law Randy Emmert and John Riordan. Wilfred is survived by his children Deborah Gold and Jack Earle, Stephen and Karen Gold, Eileen and Gerald Campbell, Janet and Eddie Verstegen, James and Doris Gold; his grandchildren Trey Earle (Rachel), Stephanie Allen (Craig), Erin Riordan, Randall Emmert, Alison Limon (Jennifer), Staci Rutkowski (LJ), Hannah Emmert, Joey Verstegen, Kyndal Singleton (Chris), Kaitlyn Rutledge (Alex), Bailey Archer (Brian), Braydon Gold (Courtney) and Brenner Gold; 10 great grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law Mary and Michael Beam, his nieces and nephews Margo Beam, Marla Reynolds (Drake), Marcus Beam, Gary Gold (Susie) and Denise Gold; as well his cousin George Gold. All will miss him dearly. A special Thank You to his care teams at Poet's Walk Memory Care and Encompass Health Care and Hospice for their love and devotion to our father.

A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.