January 22, 1947 - February 10, 2019
William "Bill" Nelson Clayton Hickey passed away after a short illness on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
William Nelson was born January 22, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas to Daniel Harbert Hickey Jr and Virginia Nelson Hickey.
He graduated from St. Mary's University with a Bachelor of Arts and completed his Doctorate of Jurisprudence. He continued his education with the Southern Methodist University Masters of Tax Law. William Nelson practiced for 43 years in Estate Planning and Tax Law in San Antonio, Texas.
Bill was an avid tennis player and ranked second in the State in high school. He also served in the Army National Guard.
He was a long standing founding member of the Fair Oaks Ranch Country Club since 1978.
Bill thoroughly enjoyed his golf with the guys six days a week and after a couple of "Hickeys" in the MLR. One of his favorite places to be was at the Lake House with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Jo; brothers, Daniel Hickey III (Jan) and David Craven Hickey (Ellie); daughters, Shannon L. Bailey (Patrick and Jack), Jennifer L. Hickey and Katherine Hickey (Riley); grandson, Nelson Reiley Fields; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Sergio Cano and sister-in-law Theresa.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in San Antonio.
To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Bill's life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher
Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019