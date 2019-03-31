August 10, 1960 - March 27, 2019

Will Langmore (Wilfred Bankart Langmore IV) was called home on March 27, 2019. Will was first and foremost a loving husband and father. Will had been married to Elizabeth LeFlore Langmore for 25 years and his greatest joy and accomplishment in life was their sixteen-year old son, Milo. Even within the special bonds of all fathers and sons, Will and Milo had an exceptionally close and loving relationship.



As one of San Antonio's most beloved and respected portrait photographers, Will touched thousands of lives in the greater San Antonio community. He first worked with his mother, Dorothy, in the renowned Langmore Studio and was later joined by his sister, Marie, in running the studio for more than thirty years. Will had an especially unique talent for capturing the innate joy of children, even those that hated having their portraits taken. As a result, Will's beautiful photography is treasured by countless generations of Texas families.



Will was universally known as a kind, gentle and compassionate soul. Those were his trademark characteristics. Will was also a gifted guitarist, cowboyed in his youth, was passionate about live music and hard rock, and he traveled the world with a particular love of Mexico. Will is survived by his sister, Marie, and his brother, John, the three of which were especially close. He is also survived by his father, Bank Langmore, and his beautiful wife, Elizabeth, and his wonderful son, Milo. Will will be deeply missed and the legacy of his loving life will live on in all those who knew him.



On Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. he will lie in state at Porter Loring on McCullough.

MASS

TUESDAY

APRIL 2, 2019

11:30 A.M.

ST. ANTHONY de PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH

102 LORENZ ROAD



Father Kevin Shanahan and Father Bill Collins, officiating. Will did long-term photo projects on the San Antonio Ballet and children with autism so the family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ballet San Antonio, 115 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, Texas 78205 or the San Antonio Autism Community Network, 4242 Woodcock Drive, Suite 101, San Antonio, Texas 78228.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary