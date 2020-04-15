|
Will was born on July 10, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to Walter Wilson Carter Jr. and Emma Cain Roy. His youth was one spent in the outdoors hunting and fishing. As a boy he developed a deep love for the ranching business while helping his grandfather and father work livestock at their Johnson City ranch as well as memorable summers spent on the Twin Oaks Ranch with his endeared Cartwright cousins in George West. This love for the land extended to the oil patch where family business exposed Will to the second passion of Texas.
Will attended Alamo Heights High School and the University of Texas where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After earning a degree in Petroleum Land Management, Will attended the Ranch Management Program at TCU. His business career started with a landman job at Houston Natural Gas. Deciding to go on his own and in true "Will" fashion, he started his own company, and he named it after his close friend who passed away in an automobile accident. R.L.U. Inc. became Will's future and saw him deploy his ferocious work ethic and business acumen to build a successful independent oil and gas company.
In 1998 Will married the love of his life, Dana Schultz. They were blessed with twins, Mattie and Jake, who were the apple of Will's eye. He was a devoted father to them, instilling in them strong Christian values, teaching them how to hunt and fish, and encouraging them both in their athletic achievements. Typical family times included sitting around campfires at their Castroville ranch where Will would grill steaks while reciting cowboy poetry.
Besides his beloved family, Will held life-long friendships that he cherished. His fierce loyalty was to be admired. Yet, perhaps his biggest mark on our land was his faith in Christ. He used his debilitating illness and its innate suffering from cancer to witness to countless people. He considered his suffering to be an honor, one which he would use to bring others closer to the Lord. During his illness he always maintained his trademark wit and sense of humor that so personified Will. In the end, Will died with his boots on in his beloved Texas with his family by his side.
Will was preceded in death by his father Walter Wilson Carter Jr. He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years Dana Carter, his son and his daughter Jake and Mattie Carter, his mother Emma Cain Roy, his sister and brother-in-law Eliza and John Duncan, and his brother and sister-in-law John and Ana Francisca Carter, his nieces Catarina and Maria Carter, Kate Oshin, Emily Duncan and Lilian Rau.
Due to the current Coronavirus circumstances, a private service will be held on April 17th at First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, Texas. The service will be live-streamed via a link on Will's obituary page on Porter Loring's web site www.porterloring.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in memory of Will Carter (the contribution will be forwarded fo the Shalem Christian Academy/Orphanage in Myanmar) or The Harvest Center, P.O. Box 202248, 78220.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020