Willa Jane Mathews Kniffin Humble left this earth on Sunday, May 3, 2020 just shy of her 99th birthday. She was born on June 6, 1921 in Atlanta, Georgia to Homer Byron Mathews and Willa Marguerite Makin Mathews. She made her home in San Antonio, Texas and was a member of St. Davids Episcopal Church. Following her death, she was placed, as was her wish, with the University of Texas Health Science Center as a donor.Her husbands, John W. Kniffin, Jr. and Elwood Taylor Humble, sons, John W. Kniffin lll and Stephen Taylor Humble preceded her in death. Jane is survived by her son, James E. Humble, granddaughters Dawn M. Humble O'Neill, Katie Humble, and one great grandson, Christopher O'Neill, as well as many loving cousins. Jane was a 1938 graduate of Alamo Heights High School and continued, throughout her life, to organize and attend their many class reunions. She was an avid historian, genealogist and writer. She has left comprehensive family histories for generations to come. She attended classes at St. Mary's University. "Aunt Jane" was a driving force in all her endeavors and was active with her many friends and families.Janes career as a typist and transcriptionist spanned many decades. Her excellent skills kept her in demand in Civil Service positions including Brook Army Medical Center, for which she received many commendations, and in the private sector with Legal and Medical firms. She loved her work.She was an active member and leader of the Bexar County Democratic Party and the Northeast Bexar County Democratic Party where she served in numerous leadership capacities. She often served as an election judge at various polling places in Bexar County.The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Leticia Robledo and her team of caregivers and to Debra Harlach and Embrace Hospice for their constant dedication to Janes wellbeing.Jane will be interred in a columbarium at St. Davids Episcopal Church at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.