Willard Carl Fox, "Bill", age 86, born in Clynchport, VA, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force, retiring from the military in 1975. Bill also served a second full career as a Federal Civilian employee continuing his trade in aircraft engine maintenance.

It was during his career in the Air Force that Bill developed his love for Jazz music, particularly percussion. He took up music as a hobby outside of his military career and was a drummer playing with several bands during the 1960s, and even had the joy of performing on live TV at WNAZ TV Studio in Macon, GA 1966.

Bill was a man of strong Christian faith his entire life. His belief in the Grace of Jesus Christ was reflected in his compassion, tenderness, and generosity to his family, friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Preceded in death by his children Tina Beck and David Fox; and his grandson, Andrew Fox. He is survived by his wife, Paz Fox; his son, Steven Fox, and his wife, Marilyn Fox; Ronny Fox, son; Cynthia Fox, daughter; Lydia Fox, daughter; Brian Bandilla, son; Matthew Fox; grandson; Misty Sawyer, granddaughter; Nicky Beck, granddaughter; Destinee Loyd, granddaughter; Elijah Beck; grandson; Noah Beck, grandson; Levi Sawyer; grandson; Zane Fox; grandson; Zara Abbott, granddaughter; and numerous great grandchildren and friends to include James Dolan, Charles Schultz, and Dale Briggs.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Angelus Funeral Home at 1119 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

A private committal will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

Due to restrictions on fresh flowers at the cemetery, the family welcomes live plants in lieu of flowers.

Information on visitation and condolences to the family is available at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

