WILLARD CARL FOX
Willard Carl Fox, "Bill", age 86, born in Clynchport, VA, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force, retiring from the military in 1975. Bill also served a second full career as a Federal Civilian employee continuing his trade in aircraft engine maintenance.

It was during his career in the Air Force that Bill developed his love for Jazz music, particularly percussion. He took up music as a hobby outside of his military career and was a drummer playing with several bands during the 1960s, and even had the joy of performing on live TV at WNAZ TV Studio in Macon, GA 1966.

Bill was a man of strong Christian faith his entire life. His belief in the Grace of Jesus Christ was reflected in his compassion, tenderness, and generosity to his family, friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Preceded in death by his children Tina Beck and David Fox; and his grandson, Andrew Fox. He is survived by his wife, Paz Fox; his son, Steven Fox, and his wife, Marilyn Fox; Ronny Fox, son; Cynthia Fox, daughter; Lydia Fox, daughter; Brian Bandilla, son; Matthew Fox; grandson; Misty Sawyer, granddaughter; Nicky Beck, granddaughter; Destinee Loyd, granddaughter; Elijah Beck; grandson; Noah Beck, grandson; Levi Sawyer; grandson; Zane Fox; grandson; Zara Abbott, granddaughter; and numerous great grandchildren and friends to include James Dolan, Charles Schultz, and Dale Briggs.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Angelus Funeral Home at 1119 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

A private committal will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

Due to restrictions on fresh flowers at the cemetery, the family welcomes live plants in lieu of flowers.

Information on visitation and condolences to the family is available at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by:

Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial service
12:45 - 01:15 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lucio Iturralde
Friend
August 28, 2020
I never got to meet your dad Cynthia but knowing you for as long as I have, I know he must have been a wonderful person! I'm so sorry for you and your family's loss and hope that you are all able to heal and find comfort. In memory of your dad - I hope you don't mind but I'm posting a beautiful photo of you and your dad that you shared with me, that I just thought was so sweet!
Amanda Ramirez
Friend
August 28, 2020
May God grant comfort and peace during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Chandra Abrahams
Friend
August 27, 2020
Cynthia, sorry to hear of your Father's passing. Our family sends our condolences to you and your entire Family at this time.
Bibi Sewnarine
Friend
August 27, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting you, but I can honestly say that you must have been an amazing person because you raised an amazing daughter (Cynthia). My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the Fox family.
Yessenia Bernard
Acquaintance
