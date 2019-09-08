|
|
August 29, 1925 - September 3, 2019
Willard Richard Rakes, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Bella Vista, Arkansas on August 29, 1925 to James and Safronia (Braithwaite) Rakes. Richard served his country during World War 2 as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corp, flying on B-17 missions from bases in Italy. After training at Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK, he became a flight engineer with American Airlines, flying domestically and internationally for 36 years on DC-6, DC-7, Boeing 707, Boeing 747 and DC-10 aircraft. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Rakes, and his brothers, Clarence Rakes of Dumas, Texas and Charles Rakes of Bentonville, Arkansas. He is survived by his son, James M. Rakes and wife Glenda; daughter, Andrea Broker and husband, Mike; and grandchildren, Alyssa Willis and husband Steven, Daniel Rakes, David Rakes, Michael Broker II and wife Mandy, and Jonathan Broker. Richard is survived also by his sister, Betty O'Grady, of Trinidad, Colorado.
The family will receive friends from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Porter Loring North.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
1:00 P.M.
UNIVERSITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
5804 DE ZAVALA ROAD
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University United Methodist Church.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019