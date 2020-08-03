WILLIAM â€œBILLâ€� EDMONDS

William "BILL" Edmonds went home to our Lord Jesus July 25th, 2020. Survived by his "MAMA" Jonnie A Edmonds, his sister, daughter, two sons and four grandbabies. Along with two nieces and seven great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and so many friends. One of Bill's greatest passions was loving and caring for his dogs. With that said in lieu of flowers please send any donations to your local Pet Shelter or Humane Society in Bill's name.

Memorial service is being held Friday, August the 7th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Schertz Funeral home.